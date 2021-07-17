https://bigleaguepolitics.com/louisiana-mayors-call-on-representatives-to-uphold-veto-of-constitutional-carry-bill/

Louisiana’s chance to become the 22nd state to adopt Constitutional Carry was temporarily dashed by the veto of Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards on June 25, 2021.

However, both chambers of its state legislature can still override the veto with ⅔ votes in each house. This has alarmed many political actors in the state who are banding together to stop a potential veto override.

A number of Louisiana mayors came together on July 13, 2021 to press elected officials to maintain Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of Constitutional Carry, a bill that would eliminate the state’s mandatory licensing requirement for concealed carry.

This entire charge was led by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell who was accompanied by the mayors of Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Westwego, New Roads, and St. Gabriel. On that day, the mayors released a joint statement, declaring that the Constitutional Carry bill is “dangerous legislation.”

“No one is attempting to take away anyone’s Second Amendment rights, but instead keep the current law in place to protect all of our citizens,” the statement read. “Louisiana is the sportsman’s paradise and nothing will change that, but eliminating the requirement for citizens to be trained in firearms handling and obtain permits and receive training to carry concealed weapons puts the people we represent in danger and it will make it harder for law enforcement to keep us safe.”

Members of the state legislature will be meeting later this month for a veto session in an attempt to overturn the governor’s veto of Constitutional Carry and other legislation that Edwards rejected.

According to 4WWL, other officials such as Louisiana law enforcement officers, police chiefs, sheriffs, and deputies demanded that state elected officials not override the veto and maintain Louisiana’s current licensing system.

However, some law enforcement officials do support the efforts to override the veto.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal believes that the training requirements are “excessive” and a “burdensome bureaucratic process.”

“While I would like to see all citizens professionally trained in the use of a firearm, this should not determine whether or not a law-abiding Louisiana resident has the right to carry or defend self, family, or others,” Sheriff Seal added.

Seal did not buy the arguments that Constitutional Carry’s opponents put forward.

“Yes, there is gun violence, but those who are shooting others, robbing honest citizens and involved in other criminal acts, are those who already obtain weapons illegally and will continue to do so regardless of any bureaucratic permitting process,” Sheriff Seal stated.

“Law enforcement officers must assume that all persons are armed when anyone is encountered, either through something as simple as a traffic stop or as complex as a criminal investigation,” Seal added.

“Law-abiding Louisiana citizens should not have to obtain permission from the government to carry a firearm.”

Pro-gun sentiments still run strong among most of the American populace. Their behavior says it all, as Americans are flocking to stores to buy large amounts of firearms and ammo.

2021 is the year of Constitutional Carry as states like Montana, Utah, Texas, and Tennessee have already passed the legislation. America is on the verge of a Second Amendment Revolution, and the Right should completely pounce on this opportunity to make their presence felt.

