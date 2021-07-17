https://justthenews.com/government/congress/major-defund-police-democrat-spent-nearly-70k-private-security

A prominent congressional Democrat and an open supporter of the “defund the police” movement has spent tens of thousands of dollars on security services in recent months, financial filings show.

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush — who is associated with the hard-left “Squad” of Democratic female lawmakers in Congress — spent over $50,000 at a New York-based security firm between April and June, Fox News reported on Friday.

Federal Election Commission filings show thousands of dollars being paid out to RS&T Security Consulting, LLC, as well as thousands more to an individual named Nathaniel Davis, for “security services.”

Davis’s association with security services was unclear. The address listed in the FEC filings was the same as Bush’s campaign headquarters in St. Louis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

