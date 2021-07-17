https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/man-shot-dead-point-blank-range-broad-daylight-democrat-hellhole-new-york-city-video/

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

A man was shot dead at “point blank” range in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man on a Citi bike at the corner of Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect shot a 21-year-old man several times in the torso before taking off.

The man died at the hospital.

VIDEO:

Democrat officials in New York City have waged a war on police which has caused shootings and crime to spike.

Earlier this week a man tried to kidnap a 5-year-old child walking with his mother on a sidewalk in New York City.

