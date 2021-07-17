https://www.theblaze.com/news/marco-rubio-black-lives-matter-cuba

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made an offer to Black Lives Matter this week after the far-left organization voiced support for the Cuban communist regime amid the Cuban people protesting for freedom.

What did Rubio offer?

Rubio said Thursday that his Senate office is prepared to use its resources to help the leaders of Black Lives Matter emigrant to Cuba.

“My office stands ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization emigrate to #Cuba,” Rubio said.

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba,” Rubio said earlier.

What did BLM say?

Black Lives Matter released a statement Wednesday night declaring support for Cuba’s communist government and spreading false claims about the U.S. embargo against Cuba.

The statement said, in part:

Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cuban’s right to choose their own government, is at the heart of the current crisis. Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion.

The statement went on to claim that “the people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government,” and praised the Cuban government for providing refuge to “black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur,” who was convicted of murdering New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster. Shakur escaped prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba, where she was granted asylum by Fidel Castro.

The statement triggered massive backlash against Black Lives Matter.

Black Lives Matter’s praise of Cuba’s government was not exactly surprising given the organization commemorated Castro’s death by saying, “Rest in Power.” BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors has also admitted the organization’s leaders are “trained Marxists.”

Black Lives Matter has not responded to Rubio’s offer.

Anything else?

Despite claims to the contrary, the U.S. embargo does not block food, medicine, and other humanitarian supplies from reaching Cuba.

The State Department has confirmed this fact.

“[T]he State Department said it expedites any request to export humanitarian or medical supplies to Cuba; the U.S. embargo allows the export of agricultural products and food, medicine and medical equipment, and humanitarian goods to the island,” NBC News reported.

