Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, said that she has requested a seat on the select House committee that Congress recently created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Greene said Friday that she asked to be assigned to the Select Committee on the January 6th Insurrection, which the House established last month in lieu of an independent panel Democrats preferred.

Posting on social media, Ms. Greene referred to the select committee as a witch hunt led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, and said the “toughest fighters” among the GOP should be on it.

“The people know who the fighters are,” Ms. Greenesaid on Twitter. “I’ve asked to be assigned.”

The select panel, which Ms. Greene recently voted against establishing, “will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack,” Mrs. Pelosi explained when the House weighed its creation.

Mrs. Pelosi has previously announced the appointment of eight people to the panel, including seven fellow Democrats and a single Republican: Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the former House GOP chairwoman.

The remaining five seats on the 13-person select Jan. 6 committee will be appointed by Mrs. Pelosi after she consults with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican.

Spokespeople for the majority and minority leaders did not immediately respond to a message over the weekend seeking their reaction to Ms. Greene wanting to be appointed to the bipartisan commission.

Mobs of supporters of then-President Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met inside to certify the results of the 2020 election he lost, briefly delaying the Democratic process.

The Department of Justice has accordingly charged more than 500 people from around the U.S., including several accused of serious felonies including assaulting police officers, among other counts.

Ms. Greene, a staunch defender of Mr. Trump, denied he lost his race for re-election after he was defeated in November and has continued to challenge the legitimacy of President Biden’s clear victory.

On Jan. 3, for example, three days before the Capitol was attacked by rioters, Ms. Greene wore a “TRUMP WON” mask on the House floor when Congress met for the first time with her as a member.

More recently, after the Capitol was breached, Ms. Greene boosted conspiracy theories about Jan. 6, including claims the riot was purportedly staged by anti-fascist activists known as Antifa and the FBI.

“Oh dear lord, please let this clown into the circus,” Rep. Ruben Gallego, Arizona Democrat, reacted on Twitter in response to Ms. Greene saying she asked to be appointed to the select House committee.

Ms. Greene, a businesswoman prior to running for office, was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district in November after running unopposed.

Ms. Greene previously was appointed to the House Budget and Education and Labor Committees, but she was punted from those panels in February over revelations about incendiary remarks she made in the past.

