https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/mark-wahlberg-eating-11000-calories-a-day-stu-jimmy-fallon

It’s grueling to play a boxer-turned-priest.

On Thursday, Mark Wahlberg appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and opened up about his new role in the upcoming film “Stu,” which required him to gain weight.

“Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories,” the 50-year-old explained. “It’s such a hard, physical thing to do.”

“Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise,” the star continued. “And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wahlberg also noted that gaining and losing weight for a role has only gotten more difficult with age.

“Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult,” he admitted. “I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen. And [I] was also crazy to have financed a lot of it myself. So I knew I was on a ticking clock on my own dime, and you get things done pretty quickly when that’s the case.”

Back in May, Wahlberg told Jimmy Kimmel he planned to gain 30 pounds in six weeks by eating a “20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer,” as quoted by Men’s Health.

The assignment seemed fun for the actor, who is known for his no-nonsense workout regimen – at first.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,’” said Wahlberg. “I want to go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s, I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I could possibly get my hands on.”

That month, Wahlberg showed off his transformation on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

