The office of former First Lady Melania Trump on Friday described books claiming to describe her life as “idle gossip.”

“How can people believe any of the books discussing Mrs. Trump’s life? Stories about her are idle gossip, many of which are misleading, and only some the truth. Writers have no credibility. Books are fiction, and readers should be cautious about what they choose to believe,” the office said in a social media post.

The office did not name specific books or writers.

Reporters who covered the Trump White House have recently published books, including two Washington Post reporters and a Wall Street Journal journalist.

Former President Donald Trump has also criticized reporters penning books, though he acknowledged he granted at least some of them interviews.

“It seems to me that meeting with authors of the ridiculous number of books being written about my very successful Administration, or me, is a total waste of time,” Trump said.

“They write whatever they want to write anyway without sources, fact-checking, or asking whether or not an event is true or false. Frankly, so many stories are made-up, or pure fiction. These writers are often bad people who write whatever comes to their mind or fits their agenda. It has nothing to do with facts or reality. So when reading the garbage that the Fake News Media puts out, please remember this and take everything with a ‘grain of salt.’”

One book claimed Trump used his wife’s phone when making some calls to try to avoid leaks while another alleged he was concerned that he faced a coup following the 2020 election.

