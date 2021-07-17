

Republicans and Democrats including Governor Tim Walz are calling on Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul to resign after an investigation into his residency revealed multiple criminal acts of violence against women in his past.

Thompson has made headlines recently for falsely accusing the St. Paul police of racially profiling him during a traffic stop. The accusation led to the police releasing footage of the stop and St. Paul Police Chief Axtell demanding an apology for the false accusation.

Local news affiliate KSTP reports that “court records dating back to 2003 show at least three instances in which Thompson was charged with disorderly conduct. Thompson was also charged with obstruction in connection with a 2019 incident at North Memorial Health Hospital.”

Gov. Tim Walz released a statement on Saturday that read:

“The alleged acts of violence against multiple women outlined in these reports are serious and deeply disturbing. Minnesotans deserve representatives of the highest moral character, who uphold our shared values. Representative Thompson can no longer effectively be that leader and he should immediately resign.”

House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler also issued statements.

“Representative Thompson ran for office to advance progressive policies, but his recent actions, and unacceptable reports of abuse and misconduct, have become an impediment to that work,” House leadership said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum said “These very serious allegations undermine Mr. Thompson’s credibility, making it impossible for him to serve his constituents with the effectiveness and dignity they deserve. I urge Mr. Thompson to immediately resign from the Minnesota House of Representatives.”

Republicans have joined in the chorus calling for Thompson’s resignation.

“Representative Thompson’s disturbing domestic violence incidents, malicious accusations of racism against law enforcement and colleagues at the legislature, and disregard for state law makes it clear he is unfit to serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Representative Thompson must resign,” said Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt.