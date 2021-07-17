https://noqreport.com/2021/07/17/new-yorker-journo-points-to-the-problem-with-critical-theories-that-underscores-parent-objections/

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File In an interview with The New Yorker , race hustler Robin DiAngelo laid bare the central problem parents have with critical theories. DiAngelo discussed her new book Nice Racism , which does not seem to be doing as well as her previous pile of trash White Fragility. It seems the moment for Americans to be interested in more racially-charged discussion has passed.

Ideas based on critical theories are all we hear in the corporate media and spilling out of the Biden administration’s megaphone. Phrases such and systemic racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion are everywhere. Biden is even framing election security laws as systemically racist, a horrifically divisive tactic. Most Americans see this narrative as just not based in reality.

Regarding what most consider DiAngelo’s seminal work, White Fragility , not everyone was a fan. The passages and sections I have read seem impossibly reductive. You can quickly boil down her view to believing that people who look alike have a common set of experiences and perspectives. Even more absurd, she claims that only white people can fix the problems of people of color. That’s racist.

Her worldview robs all non-whites of agency and it is a painstakingly obtuse […]