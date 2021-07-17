https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/07/16/director-oliver-stone-slams-the-cancel-culture-witch-hunt-and-twitter-for-banning-trump-its-shocking/

Former president Donald Trump has an unlikely ally in his fight against social media censorship — Hollywood director Oliver Stone.

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker has lashed out at Twitter over its decision to ban Donald Trump, calling the move “shocking” while also criticizing the country’s growing trend toward censorship, which is being carried out by social media companies.

Oliver Stone was responding to a question about cancel culture during an interview with Britain’s The Independent at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

“Of course I despise it,” the Platoon filmmaker said. “I am sure I’ve been cancelled by some people for all the comments I’ve made…. it’s like a witch hunt. It’s terrible. American censorship in general, because it is a declining, defensive, empire, it [America] has become very sensitive to any criticism.”

He added: “What is going on in the world with YouTube and social media. Twitter is the worst. They’ve banned the ex-President of the United States. It’s shocking!”

Stone said he also rejects cancel culture’s need to judge historical figures based on contemporary, woke standards. “I am conservative in that way… don’t expect to rejudge the entire society based on your new values,” he said.

Stone was in Cannes to present his new documentary JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, in which he returns to the Kennedy assassination theories explored in his 1991 movie JFK.

The director said he believes no U.S. president since Kennedy died has been “able to go up against this militarized sector of our economy.”

Even Trump “backed down at the last second,” he said when it came to releasing documents about the Kennedy assassination. “He announced, ‘I’m going to free it up, blah blah blah, big talk, and then a few hours before, he caved to CIA National Security again.”

