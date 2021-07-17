https://www.oann.com/olympics-ioc-aware-of-japanese-scepticism-to-games-hopes-success-will-shift-attitudes/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-ioc-aware-of-japanese-scepticism-to-games-hopes-success-will-shift-attitudes



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – International Olympic Committee (IOC) news conference – International Broadcasting Center Tokyo, Japan – July 17, 2021 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach with Director of Communications Mark Adams and Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi during the news conference REUTERS/Phil Noble Tokyo 2020 Olympics – International Olympic Committee (IOC) news conference – International Broadcasting Center Tokyo, Japan – July 17, 2021 International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach with Director of Communications Mark Adams and Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi during the news conference REUTERS/Phil Noble

July 17, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday it was aware of scepticism within Japan about staging the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic but the Olympic body hopes success on the field of play for the host nation could change that.

The Games will be held without spectators and amid draconian COVID-19 safety measures, but the Japanese public remains largely opposed to the event amid a resurgence of infections.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Catherine Evans)

