AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez We’ve previously reported about trouble at the WiSpa in Los Angeles because women were complaining that a trans person, a biological male, was exposing himself to women and young girls in the women’s area of the spa. The women complained, but the spa wouldn’t do anything about it.

That led to protests against the spa by people upset that nothing was being done to address the problem, as well as counter-actions by Antifa who apparently was just cool with biological males exposing themselves to women and little girls.

But today, the actions got way out of hand when Antifa attacked the police, throwing projectiles at them and otherwise getting violent. Police declared an unlawful assembly. It didn’t end well for Antifa, when the police appeared to take off the gloves and deliver a beat-down to them.

Warning for graphic language

It started off with craziness like this. “I don’t have to be peaceful!” Woman from the antifa side at the violent Los Angeles protest becomes irate when compared to a religious fundamentalist. pic.twitter.com/geoJO7qJZo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2021 Then it went downhill. Antifa clash with police at the WiSpa protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1i1jrmEXDK — […]