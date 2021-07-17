https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/poll-88-believe-inflation-going-get-worse-biden/

The American people know the truth.

A new poll found that 88% of Americans expect inflation to get worse under Biden.

88% also called inflation an “important or somewhat important” political issue for them.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Virtually all people in the United States, 88%, believe inflation is here to stay and will soar more, continuing a troubling trend under President Joe Biden. While the White House has given conflicting signs about the inflation potential, projections shared with Secrets from the Statista Research Department show it increasing at about 2.5% through 2024 and “tapering off” by 2026. It’s currently at about 5.4%. And people are feeling the heat, paying 45% more for gas, 44% more for fuel oil, 5.6% more for milk, and even 8.4% more for bacon. As a result, many are bummed out and ready to sock it to politicians. The hashtag #Bidenflation has been trending recently.

Here are inflation numbers by item:

Here are the items really driving up inflation: Car rental 87.7% (y/y change)

Used cars 45.2%

Gas 45.1%

Laundry machines 29.4%

Airfare 24.6%

Moving 17.3%

Hotels 16.9%

Furniture 8.6%

Bacon 8.4%

TVs 7.6%

Fruit 7.3%

Shoes 6.5%

Fresh fish 6.4%

New cars 5.3%

Milk 5.6%

Rent (OER) 2.3% — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2021

The Biden administration tried to spin out of the rising inflation and gas prices by telling Americans that they were saving them $0.16 cents on their July 4th cookout.

It didn’t work.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

Well Biden is delivering Americans 16 cents in savings — and bragging about it! The White House actually claimed that a July 4th cookout in 2021 is down $0.16 from last year. 16 cents! Not a word about gas prices though. Gas prices hit a 7-year high as stations run out of fuel going into the 4th of July weekend. The US national average price for regular gas is $3.10 per gallon – up 42% from this time last year.

