Thousands of protesters hit the streets in Paris on Saturday protesting against the new vaccine mandates imposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron recently announced that a Covid passport would be required in order to enter restaurants and theaters. Macron also announced a new mandatory vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers.
Tourists visiting France will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test via a digital passport.
The new Covid mandates will start in August.
Protesters gathered at the Place du Palais Royal on Saturday.VIDEO: 🔴🇫🇷 Manifestation à #Paris , La place est déjà pleine . #paris #manifestation #PassSanitaire #DictatureSanitaire #Manif17juillet pic.twitter.com/PU6wiwD9JG — Thibault Penet Officiel (@ThibaultPnt_76) July 17, 2021 Protesters filled the streets of Paris demanding Macron’s resignation and chanting, “the pass will not pass!”VIDEO: « Liberté », « Macron démission », « le pass ne passera pas » scandent les nombreux participants à la #manifestation contre le #PassSanitaire et le #VaccinObligatoire #COVID19 dans les rues de #Paris pic.twitter.com/wFylro1zPM — Morgan (@MorganRostagnat) July 17, 2021
