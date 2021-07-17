https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f3fba0bbafd42ff58814f3
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been identified by the country’s test-and-trace system as a contact of a confirmed coronavirus case…
U.S. President Joe Biden becomes a divisive figure for both the Protestant and Catholic communities in Northern Ireland as post-Brexit tensions simmer. …
More than 20 people died when houses were destroyed amid floods caused by the heavy downpour in the Mumbai suburbs in India. More are feared to be trapped under the rubble….
Tyrone Siu/ReutersEver wondered where World War III might break out?A clear and troubling consensus has emerged in the American national security community that the Taiwan Strait is the most likely pl…
China opened up a new high-speed railroad that connects cities with an electric bullet train. Passengers can travel from Tibet’s capital, Lhasa, to the city of Nyingchi in three and a half hours. Th…