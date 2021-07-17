https://www.theepochtimes.com/report-bad-girls-club-actress-died-from-cocktail-of-drugs-alcohol_3905135.html

One of the early members of the show “Bad Girls Club” died from a mix of booze and drugs, according to a death certificate first obtained by TMZ Friday.

Whitney Collings died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam, according to the death certificate. Clonazepam is used to control seizures or panic disorders, according to Drugs.

The death certificate ruled Collings’ death accidental. She was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Boston and was later buried in Stoneham, Massachusetts on Dec. 10, 2020.

Linda Collings, Whitney’s mother, reportedly wrote on Facebook that she is “completely broken and will never get over this,” according to Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide. “Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart.”

Collings was first introduced to television audiences in 2008 when she was a 21 year old in the third season of the show, according to Media Entertainment. She was known for her sense of humor, Boston heritage and earned the nickname “The Straight Shooter.”

Darlen Escobar, who was in the second season, reportedly made a post on her Instagram story about the death, according to Media Entertainment. “God has gained another beautiful sweet angel.”

By Steven Hall

From The Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

