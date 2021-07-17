https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/ron-desantis-makes-reporters-cry

The most important skill for a conservative to have is effectively striking and douchebag reporter control. Getting laws and bills passed are nice and all. But you can’t get elected to do those things if you don’t know how to handle an activist and adversarial mainstream media. Ron DeSantis strikes back at the press like a ninja. He’s a black belt in telling bitter, dishonest reporters all the different ways they can suck it. Daily Caller put together a five-minute montage of America’s Governor making reporters regret showing up for work that day. Enjoy!







DeSantis has four modes in combating alleged “journalists.” The first is to laugh off their sillier questions. That’s a good starting point. Give reporters the benefit of the doubt. When they show you that they don’t deserve it, then you call out their personal agenda while ALSO fact-checking them. It’s not enough to just yell. You still need to get your point across to the audience watching at home on YouTube. Certain reporters are nothing more than stenographers for Joe Biden and need to be exposed as such.

When all else fails, and the “reporters” in question has made it clear what dishonest douchelords they are, DeSantis pops his claws and goes all Wolvie-beserk style on them. Those are the best days!

You can’t get elected into higher office as a conservative if you don’t know how to handle the media. The benefit of having the national press in full-on attack mode this past year is giving Ron DeSantis a chance to prove he can. Whether that skill comes in down the road, say in 2024 or so, we’ll hopefully soon see.

