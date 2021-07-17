https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f37d10bbafd42ff58810a0
Facebook on Saturday took a second shot at the White House after President Biden said “they’re killing people” with misinformation on vaccines….
Data from a recently released study out of the UK, that uses data compiled from their Orwellian symptom-tracking app, shows vaccinated people account for almost half of the country’s new COVID cases. …
Four years after escaping “terror” in Cuba, traversing 13 borders, a dangerous jungle, and finally, the Rio Grande, Gelacio Vera Gonzalez and his wife, Yenedi Monterrey Mena, touched American soil for…
Australia’s largest city went into a hard lockdown – again – on Saturday amid rising Covid cases. Sydney ordered a shutdown of all construction sites and non-essential retail. 600,000 residents are ba…
Police arrested several dozen people and fired non-lethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd on Saturday after dueling protests over transgender rights at a Los Angeles spa turned violent…