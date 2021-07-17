https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/17/black-lives-matter-shaun-king-deletes-twitter/

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King deleted his Twitter account Saturday without explanation, saying he will return to social media in August.

“I’m taking off of social media for the rest of July. See you in August. Follow @mrsraiking for family updates,” King wrote on his Instagram page, which is now set to private.

Shaun King’s grift is finally over. pic.twitter.com/dvjS7adbGB — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 17, 2021

King recently had a public falling out with Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy involved in a fatal 2014 confrontation with police. Rice left a scathing Instagram post characterizing King as a “self-centered” person who “can’t be trusted”, according to the New York Post.

Rice also condemned King for using her son’s death as an opportunity to fundraise after the former publicized a conversation the two had on a June episode of his podcast, according to Newsweek. King has since removed the episode from his website. (RELATED: Ohio Police Union Is Fighting To Put Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Back On The Force)

The 41-year-old activist first rose to prominence following the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown.