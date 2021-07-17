https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/17/shocker-wapo-reporters-rush-to-defense-of-jen-psaki-after-peter-doocys-embarrassing-question/

The White House press secretary’s responses to questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy should be the media headlines of the day. However, because Psaki’s answers were Orwellian and disturbing, the reporter who did the questioning is the focus of Washington Post scrutiny:

Fox News’s embarrassing ‘spying’ blunder in the White House briefing roomhttps://t.co/oORUMR6GcI — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 16, 2021

Via @aaronblake, Fox News WH correspondent Peter Doocy advanced the network’s conspiracy fetish by asking @PressSec about ‘spying’ on Facebook users in a campaign against covid disinformation: https://t.co/tVyaZl1LKp 1/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) July 17, 2021

As @PressSec emphasized, the effort against covid disinformation aims at public-facing social-media accounts, which sort of lets the air out of the “spying” allegation. 2/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) July 17, 2021

Exactly how many Biden press secretaries does the Washington Post employ? If you were more disturbed by Doocy’s question than Psaki’s answer, you might be a WaPo “journalist.”

Almost invariably now the WaPo sides with the the spy agencies and the surveillance state. Hit jobs on the rare journalist actually “speaking truth to power” are standard fare. Democracy Dies https://t.co/wYnKFDGSci — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 17, 2021

Erik Wemple found the problem with yesterday’s presser – the journalist. https://t.co/nq3UGCZKe1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2021

The WaPo was established in tbs 19th century specifically to be the voice of the Democrat party. Democrat power is its guiding star. https://t.co/22Omky36H5 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 17, 2021

But “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” or something.

