The White House press secretary’s responses to questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy should be the media headlines of the day. However, because Psaki’s answers were Orwellian and disturbing, the reporter who did the questioning is the focus of Washington Post scrutiny:

Exactly how many Biden press secretaries does the Washington Post employ? If you were more disturbed by Doocy’s question than Psaki’s answer, you might be a WaPo “journalist.”

But “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” or something.

