A shooting outside the Nationals-Padres game in Washington, DC, led to a chaotic situation inside the ballpark as fans and players scrambled for cover.

Gunfire could be heard inside the stadium as stadium announcers cautioned fans to remain in the stadium:

Reports of Gunshots outside Nationals Park during the San Diego @Padres vs Washington @Nationals game. pic.twitter.com/7Vy1GmcISh — Blake_619 (@619WellRep) July 18, 2021

If you listen closely as MASN is going into the commercial break, the gun shots can be heard and you can see the #Nationals players turn around as they head into the dugout as they host the #Padres pic.twitter.com/xBhnRvNN2L — Bernard Woolley (@Thunderstick19) July 18, 2021

According to the Nationals, the shooting occurred outside the Third Base gate:

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Fans quickly took cover as the chaotic scene unfolded:

#BREAKING There are reports of an active shooter near Nationals Park in Washington DC Fans are taking cover under seats Helicopters are now circling the stadium More updates to come #DCnews #Nationals #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/z8rYo5B0uf — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021

The game was suspended with the Padres leading 8-4 in the 6th inning:

Tonight’s game has officially been suspended with the Padres leading the Nationals 8-4 in the middle of the 6th. It will be resumed tomorrow at 1:05 p.m., in advance of the originally scheduled series finale. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 18, 2021

According to Fox 5 in DC, two victims were found shot outside the stadium, with two others seeking treatment at a local hospital.

According to the Associated Press:

Two people were shot, said Dustin Sternbeck, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman. Investigators believe, based on preliminary information, that one of the victims was an employee at the stadium, he said. Washington police later tweeted that ‘two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.’

It is unknown if the shooter has been apprehended.

