(CAMPUS REFORM) – Amid protests in Cuba against the communist regime, Pennsylvania State University is facing scrutiny over a long-displayed wall featuring a quote by Fidel Castro, the country’s forme…
A Muslim imam in France has been handed a six-month suspended sentence for an anti-Semitic rant that he delivered in a sermon that was uncovered and publicized by the Middle East Media Research Instit…
A pro-life church that assembles outside a Planned Parenthood in Spokane, Washington, is the most recent target of a lawsuit by the abortion facility….
(CAMPUS REFORM) – An academic paper argues that parents should lose “veto power” over their children’s gender transition proceedings. Maura Priest — a philosophy professor at Arizona State University …
LOS ANGELES — The man known as the “Hollywood Ripper,” Michael Gargiulo, was sentenced to death Friday for the home-invasion…