Apparently, Spike Lee gave away the name of the Palme D’Or winner by accident ahead of time– “Drive My Car,” aka “Titane,” directed by Julia Ducournau. The second woman to ever win.

The Grand Prix winner ex-æquo is Asghar FARHADI for GHAHREMAN (HERO)– tied with Juho KUOSMANEN for HYTTI N°6 (COMPARTMENT n, 6)

The Award for Best Director goes to ANNETTE by Leos CARAX. (Quite surprising. LOL)

The Award for Best Screenplay goes to HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke and TAKAMASA Oe for DRIVE MY CAR

On a frôlé la catastrophe et une annonce un peu prématurée de la Palme d’or 😱 #Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/8uBfYl2orI — CANAL+ (@canalplus) July 17, 2021

The Jury Prize winner ex-æquo is HA’BERECH by Nadav LAPID

The Jury Prize winner ex-æquo is MEMORIA by Apichatpong WEERASETHAKUL

Renate Reinsve wins best actress at #Cannes2021 for “Verdens Verste Menneske”

The Award for Best Actor goes to Caleb LANDRY JONES in NITRAM by Justin KURZEL

The Special Mention of the Jury for short film goes to CÉU DE AGOSTO by Jasmin TENUCCI

The Short Film Palme d’or winner is TIAN XIA WU YA by TANG Yi

Winner of the Camera d’Or for best first film is MURINA, directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Italian director Marco Bellocchio has been given a Lifetime Palme D’or.

