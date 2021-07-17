https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/sydney-australia-goes-hard-lockdown-amid-rising-covid-cases/

Australia’s largest city went into a hard lockdown – again – on Saturday amid rising Covid cases.

Sydney ordered a shutdown of all construction sites and non-essential retail.

600,000 residents are banned from leaving their neighborhood for work, Reuters reported.

Reuters reported:

The Australian city of Sydney on Saturday ordered a shutdown of building sites, banned non-essential retail and threatened fines for employers who make staff come into the office as new COVID-19 cases kept rising three weeks into a citywide lockdown.

Authorities in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, also banned hundreds of thousands of people in the city’s western suburbs – the worst affected area – from leaving their immediate neighbourhoods for work, as they recorded 111 new cases in the prior 24 hours, up from 97 the day before.