https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sydney-goes-dark-and-truckers-rise-up-massive-convoy-for-freedom/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







The truckers have had enough

Life is miserable…

Truck drivers on convoy across the harbour bridge to protest against the lockdowns. THIS IS HUGE. When will Victorian businesses and unions do the same?!? Time to step up Australia!!!!#convid19 #sydneylockdown #sydney #nsw pic.twitter.com/UOGfU0ZGjC — Matt Lawson (@matt_lawson09) July 17, 2021

#BREAKING A massive convoy of trucks are making a huge amount of noise heading towards the Sydney Harbour Bridge in front of North Sydney. Possibly a construction or truckie #protest given new NSW COVID restrictions? Anyone know?#SydneyLockdown #SydneyOutbreak #NSWCovid19 pic.twitter.com/cEDQlTp2i6 — Kevin Jochelson (@kevjochelson) July 17, 2021

‘The only way to stop Covid from spreading is to stop people talking to each other‘







President of Australian Medical Association

‘Extreme restrictions for the foreseeable future’