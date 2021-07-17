http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/k2qvKH7E9n8/Harsher-lockdown-looms-Sydney-111-new-cases-crackdown-rules-breakers-launched.html

Thousands of Sydneysiders will be locked in their neighbourhoods, most shops shut, and ‘non-urgent’ construction banned as Covid cases spiked above 100 again.

The new restrictions announced by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Saturday, following a government crisis meeting, aimed to completely shut down the southwest Sydney epicentre of the outbreak.

Sydney’s numbers were again headed in the wrong direction with 111 new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday to end the third week of lockdown.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has closed down all ‘non-urgent’ construction until July 30 and also shut down home repairs and even paid cleaning services

Of those new cases, 59 were linked to a known cluster – mostly household contacts – and 52 Covid cases remained ‘under investigation’.

The case numbers health workers nationwide are fighting hardest to bring down are those where cases were infectious while in the community, instead of in isolation.

At least 29 of NSW’s new cases were infectious in the community, while 10 were in isolation for part of their infectious period.

These numbers were proving ‘stubborn’ and difficult to lower, Ms Berejiklian said

Of the 111 new cases, 83 were from South Western Sydney Local Health District and 11 from western Sydney.

NSW’s lockdown numbers have been going in the wrong direction since early July, leading to the toughest restrictions yet for Greater Sydney

As of Saturday midnight, Greater Sydney residents must carry a facemask at all times and wear them working outdoors and in queues for food and coffee

Another death was also announced on Saturday, a man in his 80s from southeast Sydney. The total number of deaths in NSW from Covid-19 is now 59.

There are 75 people in hospital in NSW with Covid, including 18 in intensive care, and six needing ventilation

There have been 1,137 locally acquired cases reported since June 16, when the first case in the Bondi cluster was reported.

‘I can’t remember a time when our state has been challenged to such an extent,’ Ms Berejiklian said. ‘Not a single one of these decisions was taken lightly.’

‘We’re not managing to get that curve to come down,’ she said.

By 8pm Friday, nearly 82,000 tests were done and 23,715 vaccines administered.

Sydney’s numbers are again headed in the wrong direction with 111 new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday to end the third week of lockdown

Pharmacies make the cut as ‘critical retail’ that is allowed to remain open under the new lockdown restrictions for Great Sydney including the Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Illawarra

Ms Berejiklian ordered Fairfield, Liverpool and Cantebury-Bankstown residents to stay in their local council areas from midnight Saturday.

Those residents cannot even leave for work unless they work in heathcare, aged care or emergency services until midnight July 30 at the earliest.

If they must leave their area for work for one of those reasons, they need to get a Covid test every three days.

While the three local government areas with the toughest lockdown restrictions remained the primary focus, restrictions for Sydney – extending to the Blue Mountains, the Illawarra and Central Coast – were also toughened.

‘Just because there hasn’t been a case in your suburb or your local government area, don’t assume there is not,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

‘There is always a gap between the cases that are exposed and the cases may actually be in the community.’

Supermarkets, bakeries and fruit shops will be allowed to remain open in Greater Sydney

Residents of Greater Sydney will face their toughest restrictions yet beginning midnight on Saturday and lasting until at least midnight July 30

Most retail will be forced to shut to reduce opportunities for people to interact, even fleetingly, as they go shopping.

Only ‘critical retail’ such as supermarkets and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open from 11.59pm on Saturday.

Businesses considered ‘critical retail’ also included banks, petrol stations, fruit shops, liquor stores and pet supplies.

These include stores that predominantly sell health, medical, maternity and infant supplies.

As of Saturday evening, anyone living in Greater Sydney – including the Central Coast, Illawarra and Blue Mountains – must have a mask with them whenever they leave home

Everything else can offer click and collect services for goods ordered online or over the phone which customers can pick up or have delivered.

Ms Berejiklian previously insisted that it was not up to the government to determine was was ‘essential’, but has now backflipped.

From 12.01am on Monday, all construction to be paused and non-urgent maintenance, including cleaning services, and repair work on homes to be paused.

‘Where there are urgent requirements for electricity or water or other repairs, of course that will occur,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

This will last until July 30 when the lockdown is due to end, but like the lockdown itself, this could later be extended.

All about about Sydney’s toughest restrictions MASKS AND CAR TRIPS From 11.59pm, Saturday July 17 – Anyone who leaves the home must have a mask with them at all times. They must be worn when you are working outdoors, in outdoor markets, outdoor shopping strips, and in an outdoor queues waiting for products such as coffee and food; and · All carpooling to be stopped unless among members of the same household. WHAT RETAIL IS OPEN AND WHAT MUST CLOSE In New South Wales retail premises will be required to close until July 30 (‘click and collect’, takeaway and home delivery can still operate), except the following can remain open: Supermarkets and grocery stores (including butchers, bakeries, fruit and vegetable stores, liquor stores and fishmongers);

Stores that predominantly sell health, medical, maternity and infant supplies;

Pharmacies and chemists;

Petrol stations;

Car hire;

Banks and financial institutions;

Hardware, nurseries and building supplies;

Agricultural and rural supplies;

Pet supplies;

Post offices and newsagents; and

Office supplies. Retail that must close includes: Department stores such as KMart, Big W, Target

Electronics and furniture retailers

Florists

Clothing outlets

Tobacconists

All other stores that do not fall into categories above

Click and collect services can still operate for these WESTERN AND SOUTH-WESTERN SYDNEY RESIDENTS: Also from July 17: In addition to the stay-at-home rules, residents of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool LGAs cannot leave their LGA for work except for emergency services and healthcare workers (including aged and disability workers). CONSTRUCTION, REPAIRS AND CLEANING From 12.01am on Monday, 19 July: · All construction to be paused; and · Non-urgent maintenance, including cleaning services, and repair work on residential premises to be paused. WORKING FROM HOME From 12.01am on Wednesday, 21 July: · Employers must allow employees to work from home if the employee is able to do so, failure to do so can result in a fine of up to $10,000. HOW LONG WILL THESE RESTRICTIONS LAST? The newest round of restrictions for Greater Sydney – including residents of the city and suburbs, Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour – are in place until at least 11.59pm, Friday July 30. Advertisement

Beachside residents from the Central Coast across Sydney and down to Shellharbour will be required to have a facemask with them at all times when they leave home from midnight Saturday

‘Nonurgent repairs, any form of building, renovation, construction, maintenance including cleaners into the home or workers into home will not be allowed for all of Greater Sydney until July 30,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

‘We know this is a big decision. We know the impact this will have on businesses small and large.’

‘Where there are urgent requirements for electricity or water or other repairs, of course that will occur.’

All office workers and others working from home should not be pressured to come into work and employers can incur a $10,000 fine if they pressure employees to come in.

‘We don’t want employees being forced into the office,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

Carpooling was also banned until July 30.

Cases dropped to 65 on Thursday after peaking at 112 on Monday, raising hopes the city could be out of lockdown on time on July 30.

But cases rose to 97 on Friday and this latest jump prompted restrictions including closing nearly all shops and tightening of movement rules.

Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said Greater Sydney was still being ‘being let down by a small minority of people that continue to be irresponsible and make their own choices’. 162 Personal Infringement Notices were issued in the 24 hours prior to 11am Saturday

NSW Police have vowed to continue cracking down on Sydneysiders who were letting down those trying to do the right thing

NSW Police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys said 162 infringement notices were issued on Friday.

‘Millions of people right across this state that are doing absolutely the right thing are being let down by a small minority of people that continue to be irresponsible and make their own choices and decisions that put themselves at risk and their communities at risk,’ he said.

Sydnetysiders must from Sunday have a mask with them at all times and wear one if working outdoors, or if standing in a queue for food or coffee.

‘No matter where you live in metropolitan Sydney, Greater Sydney, you must have a mask with you,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

‘Even if you are exercising with your household, you might change your mind, be in an outdoor market, get a coffee, you must have a mask.’

‘If you are coming into contact with other people, you must have a mask.’

Virus fragments in wastewater were detected in the suburb of Minto on Friday, NSW Health warned. Previously the suburb had no Covid cases.

Minto residents were warned to immediately get tested and self-isolate until they get a negative result if they develop any cold-like symptoms.

A crackdown on Sydney residents flouting lockdown laws will start on Saturday with 130 inspectors being deployed in an effort to stem the Covid outbreak

Sydneysiders have been criticised for flouting the rules and not taking lockdown seriously as cases continue to skyrocket in the Harbour City

A crackdown on Sydneysiders flouting lockdown began on Saturday with 130 more inspectors being deployed from Fairfield to Bondi in an effort to stem the latest Covid outbreak.

Officers from Liquor and Gaming, SafeWork NSW, the Food Authority and Fair Trading will be ensuring residents are adhering to protocol, specifically targeting the use of QR codes and wearing of masks.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said Sydneysiders needed to respect safety protocol and stop treating the Service NSW application as ‘wallpaper’.

‘The Service NSW QR code is not wallpaper, it’s there to protect your staff and customers as we battle the Delta variant,’ he said.

‘The green tick on the Service NSW app is a safety stamp — it means the contact tracers can do their job keeping the community safe.’

The New South Wales government is looking at introducing dramatic new restrictions to slow Sydney’s latest coronavirus outbreak – including police checkpoints. Pictured: NSW Police on patrol during the current lockdown

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said Sydneysiders needed to respect safety protocol and stop treating the Service NSW application as ‘wallpaper’

Mr Dominello said it was now compulsory to check in at every place of work regardless of the sector.

‘It is now mandatory to check-in at all workplaces, supermarkets and retail stores,’ he said.

‘It is vital that businesses are displaying the QR code correctly and taking reasonable steps to ensure people entering their premises check-in using their phone or digital sign-in sheet.’

Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson said officials will be focusing on ensuring businesses are operating under Covid-safe guidelines.

‘Customer Service compliance inspectors will be monitoring businesses to make sure they are doing the right thing, keeping us all safe,’ he said.

‘We know complying with new rules can be tough, which is why we will be working closely with businesses over the coming weeks to help them understand the new requirements and ensure Covid-safe practices.’

The government is also looking at cracking down on Fairfield in particular as it considers reducing the amount of time residents are allowed to exercise outdoors

One of the possible new measures is an increased police presence throughout the city including checkpoints on major roads

More Covid venue alerts were revealed with busy bus routes in the city’s southwest, a popular Kmart, and numerous supermarkets added to the list.

NSW Health released the expanded list late on Friday night with the Seven Hills Kmart and Better Health Pharmacy venues of particular concern.

Passengers on some bus routes running to and from Bankstown have also been exposed to the virus and are urged to immediately get tested and isolate.

The construction site of a new multi-million dollar aged care complex at Gordon in Sydney’s north has also been listed as a close contact exposure site.

The Grindley Constructions site on Bushlands Avenue was visited by a confirmed Covid case from 7am to 1.30pm on July 12.

Four Woolworths, three Aldis and several pharmacies scattered throughout the city have all become places of casual contacts.

Wollongong Hospital staff were earlier on Friday evening told they must immediately get tested for Covid and isolate if they visited a nearby 7-Eleven store.

The central west of NSW is also on high alert after a person with Covid visited the rural town of Molong – about 290km west of Sydney – on July 16.

The Western District Health Service said contacts of the visitor to the town of about 1,800 residents have been tested and are in isolation.

NEW EXPOSURE SITES IN NSW RELEASED ON FRIDAY NIGHT Anyone who was at the following venues at these times is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Woolworths Lennox Shopping Centre at Emu Plains on July 10 from 4pm to 4.45pm Service NSW at Liverpool on July 12 from 10am to 10.30am Al Sultan Butchery at Lakemba on July 10 from 9am to 8pm and July 11 from 1.30pm to 8pm Coles at Hurstville on July 10 from 11.40am to 12.30pm and July 12 from 9.15am to 6.15pm IKEA at Marsden Park on July 12 from 12pm to 7.30pm and July 13 from 12pm to 4pm NEW Fairfield Forum Kmart at Fairfield on 11 July 4pm – 4.25pm NEW Seven Hills Better Health Pharmacy on 11 July 11.15am – 12pm, 12 July 4pm – 4.30pm, 13 July 2.45 – 3.15pm NEW Grindley Constructions at Gordon 25 Bushlands Avenue on 12 July 7am – 1.30pm Anyone who was at the following venues at these times is considered a casual contact and should immediately get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result. KFC at Fairfield on June 25 from 3.30pm to 11pm and June 26 from 3.30pm to 11pm Hanson Concrete at Greenacre on July 1 through to July 7 for the whole day each day KFC at Fairfield on July 6 from 3pm to 9pm, on July 10 from 3.30pm to 11.30pm and July 11 from 9am to 8.30pm Costco Wholesale at Casula on July 7 from 12.50pm to 4pm Hungry Jacks at East Greenacre on July 8 from 7.40pm to 8.10pm Coles at Hurstville on July 8 from 9.15am to 4pm and July 13 from 10am to 3pm Tobacconist and Gifts at Canley Heights on July 11 from 9am to 9.15am BP at Bellfield on July 11 from 12.25pm to 12.45pm I-Juice Plus at Lakemba on July 11 from 4.25pm to 4.40pm Coles Fairfield Forum on July 11 from 3.30pm to 3.45pm BWS at Fairfield Neeta City on July 11 from 6pm to 6.10pm 7-Eleven at Prairiewood on July 13 from 7.45am to 7.50am NEW Seven Hills Anvil Lunchshop 1 July 9.25am – 9.35am Thursday 8 July 9.10am – 9.20am Friday 9 July 10.05am – 10.10am Monday 12 July 9.25am – 9.35am and 12.25pm – 12.35pm NEW New Seven Hills Woolworths 5 July 3pm – 3.45pm NEW West Wollongong 7-Eleven Tuesday 6 July 7.30am – 2pm Wednesday 7 July 7.30am – 2pm NEW Hurstville Tong Li Supermarket Shop 8 July 4.05pm – 4.20pm NEW Kellyville Aldi on Wrights Road 10 July 3pm – 3.40pm NEW Kellyville Woolworths 10 July 3.15pm – 3.40pm NEW Fairfield Freshness 4 Less 12 July 4.25pm – 4.45pm NEW Kingsford Randwick Oriental Anzac Parade 12 July 5pm – 6pm NEW Clemton Park Coles 12 July 11.30am – 12pm NEW Thornton 7-Eleven s 13 July 12.05pm – 12.11pm NEW Eastern Creek Woolworths 13 July 1.50pm – 2.10pm NEW Leppington Chemist Warehouse 12 July 4.20pm – 4.30pm and 5pm – 5.15pm NEW Leppington Woolworths 14 July 3pm – 3.45pm Casula Costco Crossroads Homemaker Centre 15 July 11am – 11.45am NEW Miller Aldi Miller Central 15 July 11.45am – 12pm NEW Fairfield West Aldi 15 July 5.30pm – 6.30pm NEW Fairfield Heights Boulevarde Traditional Bakery 11 July 9.30am – 10.30am NEW Wakeley IGA 12 July 6pm – 7.15pm NEW Chatswood ANZ 14 July 12pm – 1pm NEW Artarmon Mazda 14 July 8am – 5.30pm Thursday 15 July 8am – 9am NEW Fairfield Heights Woolworths 15 July 2.20pm – 3pm NEW The following bus routes to and from Bankstown have been listed as casual contact exposure sites: M91 Bus From Stacey Street at Marcella Street, to Bankstown Station, The Mall, Stand C Sunday 11 July Departed 10.17am – arrived 10.23am M92 Bus From Bankstown Central, The Mall, Stand D, to Bankstown Station, Stand B Sunday 11 July Departed 10.55am – arrived 10.58am 945 Bus From Bankstown Central, The Mall, Stand A, to Stacey Street at Marcella Street Monday 12 July Departed 6.35pm – arrived 6.40pm M91 Bus From Stacey Street at Marcella Street, to Restwell Street after Macauley Avenue Monday 12 July Departed 7.19am – arrived 7.21am M90 Bus From Amour Street after Horsley Drive, to Bankstown Central, The Mall, Stand B Monday 12 July Departed 5.42pm – arrived 6.12pm Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms and if they appear get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result. Wolli Creek Woolworths on July 8 from 1pm to 1.40pm Casula Costco Wholesale on July 9 from 1.35pm to 2.10pm Hurstville Woolworths on July 12 from 3.05pm to 3.25pm Coogee Maloney’s Grocer on July 12 from 5.35pm – 6pm Coogee Woolworths Metro Coogee Bay Village on July 12 from 5.40pm to 6pm Hurstville Coles on July 12 from 3.35pm – 3.45pm Tuesday 13 July 3.25pm – 3.35pm Wednesday 14 July 10.30am – 11am Revesby West Metro Petrol 10-12 Milperra Road Tuesday 13 July 5.30pm – 5.40pm Hurstville Station Meat Westfield Hurstville, 12/225 Forest Rd Wednesday 14 July 10am – 10.20am Bondi Junction Chemist Warehouse 133-135 Oxford St Wednesday 14 July 8am – 8.30am Bondi Junction Coles 500 Oxford Street Wednesday 14 July 8am – 8.30am Advertisement

A graph of the new cases over the past week and the updated daily averages illustrates that infections are still on the rise

The key to ending lockdown is still vaccination. Pictured: A vaccination centre at Sydney’s Olympic Park

The vast majority of cases on Friday were in the Fairfield council area, in the city’s south west

Professor Emma McBryde, a disease modeller at James Cook University, said Sydney’s best case scenario was the lockdown lifting in about three to four weeks’ time – probably the latter.

Prof McBryde said the Delta variant of the virus is showing no signs of abating in Sydney and case numbers will continue to rise for at least a few days.

Authorities will then have to determine when the virus has peaked ‘and then you have to start chasing those numbers down to zero’.

‘Probably four weeks from now, would be a minimum (about August 9),’ she said. Even then, the restrictions will ease only slowly.

The Burnet Institute’s Professor Mark Stoové has warned there was a two week lag between Victoria introducing harsh Stage Four restrictions and case numbers finally falling.

Melbourne’s strict lockdown successfully brought the virus to heel but went further than Sydney’s current range of restrictions.