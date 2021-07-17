https://www.oann.com/syrias-assad-says-funds-frozen-in-lebanese-banks-biggest-impediment-to-investment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=syrias-assad-says-funds-frozen-in-lebanese-banks-biggest-impediment-to-investment

July 17, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Saturday the main impediment to investment in the country was money stuck in ailing Lebanese banks.

He said some estimates suggested $40 billion or $60 billion of Syrian funds were stuck in Lebanon.

In a speech after being sworn in for a fourth term, Assad also said Syria would continue working to overcome difficulties caused by Western sanctions imposed over its decade-long war.

(Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

