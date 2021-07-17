https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/team-trump-based-todays-hearing-even-wait-decertify/
On Thursday the Arizona Senate held a hearing with audit officials to announce the findings of the audit and determine how to proceed.
Breaking: Arizona State Senator Demands Biden Electors be Recalled to Arizona and New Election Held Following Thursday’s Stunning Audit Revelations
The hearing revealed scandalous results including more than 74,000 ballots that were mailed in without documentation of being mailed out to voters and Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is already demanding the electors be recalled.
President Donald J Trump along with one of his top political advisors and longtime confidant, Dan Scavino shared some huge messages to their Telegram accounts after the Arizona Senate audit hearing.
What has been found in Maricopa County and the County’s refusal to comply with the investigation is creating more problems for Joe Biden and the left.
The new information from audit officials shows serious discrepancies in printing ballots, duplicated ballots, ink bleeding through ballots.
It also shows that they are missing chain of custody or documentation of mail-in ballots, remote access was available, voters were added to the rolls after election day, an elections server was breached, and ballots are just plain missing.
President Trump was right, after the alarming report, why wait to decertify?
Why wait to launch a criminal investigation into the crime of the century?