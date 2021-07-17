https://www.theblaze.com/news/oakland-robbery-video-asian-man

An alarming video shows a brazen robbery being committed in the middle of the day in Oakland. The terrifying video shows cowardly thugs targeted an elderly Asian man who needed the assistance of a cane to walk down the street. When a good Samaritan attempted to stop the robbers from beating the old man, he, too, was bludgeoned in broad daylight.

At approximately 3:15 pm on Thursday, two robbers attacked an elderly Asian man on 9th Street in Oakland’s Chinatown. The thieves, one of which was armed, shoved the old man to the ground and robbed him at gunpoint. The armed man pistol-whipped the elderly man, according to a statement released by the Oakland Police Department. The elderly man can be heard bellowing in pain. The old man’s cane can be seen on the ground in the video that was taken by a witness in a nearby building.

Another individual, who appears to be wearing a bicycle helmet, attempted to thwart the robbery, but he too is beaten to the ground. The gunman pistol-whipped the good Samaritan in the face with a handgun equipped with an extended magazine. The man fell to the sidewalk, and the blow appeared to be so devastating that part of the helmet flew apart.

The robbers fled from the crime scene in a getaway vehicle that was driven by a third suspect.

The Oakland Police Department described the attackers as “two individuals as black males in their 20’s.” Police did not have a description of the getaway driver.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing, and asked the public to give any information related to the attack to investigators at (510) 238-3326.







This is the second horrifying robbery from the Oakland area that garnered national headlines this week. In nearby Emeryville, cell phone footage from a witness showed two women attacked in a California parking garage in broad daylight. The women were seen being robbed as they screamed for help. The attackers stole the belongings of the women and the rental car they were traveling in.

Oakland’s City Council voted to reallocate $18 million of police funding to community violence prevention programs last month. Ironically, only days after the announcement that the Oakland Police Department would be defunded, a TV crew were robbed of their equipment while interviewing Oakland’s violence prevention director on the steps of City Hall.

At a press conference on June 28, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the murder rate in the California city is 90% higher than it was this time last year. Armstrong also noted that shootings at up more than 70% and carjackings have spiked by 87% this year, plus there have been 1,300 robberies recorded this year so far.

