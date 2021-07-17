https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/17/texas-democrats-beg-biden-to-meet-with-fleebaggers-as-manchin-heads-to-texas-n402836

All thirteen members of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation are begging Joe Biden to meet with the fleebaggers. They sent a letter to Biden on Friday “imploring” him to grant them an audience. Senator Joe Manchin met with some of the Texas state Democrats on Thursday, a day before he headed down to Houston for a fundraiser. The host committee includes some big donor Republicans.

Thursday was a busy day for Democrats in Washington who are busy pushing for the For the People Act to be passed in the Senate. Texas Democrats met with Joe Manchin to make their case for federalizing elections and creating a permanent Democrat majority. Also that day, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus led a march that ended with a protest in the Hart Senate Office Building. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and eight others were arrested by Capitol Police. On Friday some Texas Democrats joined with members of the Virginia and Maryland state legislatures for a press conference to stress the importance of passing federal voting legislation.

The American Federation of Teachers headquarters was the site of a meeting between Kamala and the Texas Democrat legislators this week. Kamala praised them and the fleebaggers returned the love.

“I know what you have done comes with great sacrifice, both personal and political,” Harris told them. “You are fighters.”

Harris “hosted a closed meeting with the Democratic lawmakers at the American Federation of Teachers near the Capitol building,” USA Today reports. “As she walked into the room of more than 60 people, she received a round of applause and standing ovation.” “Defending the right to vote is as American as apple pie,” Harris told the Texas Democrats.

Amy Klobuchar even called the Texans “freedom fighters” seeking “salvation”. What a weirdo.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: “We stand here with these people of courage, with freedom fighters who came to Washington D.C. to seek salvation because they are not going to be able to get that governor of Texas to protect the voting rights of the people.” pic.twitter.com/7Te5s81tVy — The Hill (@thehill) July 14, 2021

Anyway, why hasn’t President Unity met with them? He delivered a whole speech focusing on voting rights this week, further dividing the country by calling election integrity laws being passed in some states with Republican governors as the second coming of Jim Crow. Joe Biden has no idea what he is talking about but it sounds dramatic, right? In Texas, for example, access to voting is increased with new legislation, not suppressed. Bumbling, fumbling Joe should take a look at his own state’s election law. Texas has much more access to voting for all voters than Delaware. Where is the photo op in the White House with Biden and the fleebaggers? C’mon, man.

🚨 BREAKING🚨

TX Congressional Dem Delegation has sent a letter to @POTUS, requesting a meeting w/ him and TX legislators currently in DC courageously fighting for the voting rights of all Texans. #StandWithTexasDems pic.twitter.com/1XpU2Fyhdz — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) July 16, 2021

There was a field trip to a library in Alexandria, Virginia with other state legislators to make a symbolic point about library cards, or something.

Away from the Capitol, members of the Black caucuses from the three legislatures, plus a few other Texas lawmakers, met at the historic Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library in Alexandria, Va., where in 1939 five Black men were arrested for trying to register for a library card. “It’s befitting that we are here on this day in this place at this time,” said Fort Worth Rep. Nicole Collier, chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus. “The symbolism that occurred here at this very place is not lost on us.”

Rest assured, no one is denied a library card in the Texas legislation.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas, who attended the press conference at the Barrett Branch Library, said it meant everything to have the Virginia and Maryland legislators there in solidarity. “This fight isn’t easy. It’s not a vacation. It’s not any of that. It’s not publicity, it’s not partisanship,” she said. “To even hear how much more accessible the ballot box is (here) — I keep telling people, I can’t even get a hearing … I filed more elections bills than any other freshman. I can’t get a hearing.” The venue for the press event was no accident. One of the first sit-ins in the country took place at the Barrett Branch Library in 1939, when William Evans, Otto L. Tucker, Edward Gaddis, Morris Murray and Clarence Strange were denied library cards and proceeded to sit down to read quietly until police arrived. The men were arrested for disorderly conduct in the whites-only library and African American media across the country reported on the sit-in, though the episode was largely ignored by major news organizations.

We get it, it’s just all a bit too much of overkill. The fact that Crockett felt the need to specifically say that it’s not a vacation, not publicity, and not partisanship tells you that is exactly what this is. It is all to establish a permanent Democrat majority.

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, an 82-year-old Democrat, represents northeast Houston and surrounding areas. She is described as the Dean of women legislators. She has served longer in the Legislature than any other woman or African-American in Texas history. Thompson is an attorney and currently serving her 21st term in the Texas House of Representatives. She was busy throwing around words like “hostage” and “slaves” while bemoaning that she was in D.C. instead of Texas arguing about climate change during a press conference on Friday. The media lapped it up.

In a passionate speech, Rep. Senfronia Thompson of Houston, dean of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, asked, “Haven’t we done enough?” “What is it going to take for us to be able to be Americans in this country? I am an American and I want to vote,” she said. “If they want to arrest me, bring it on,” she said, referencing the civil arrest warrants Republicans have said they will use to bring the Democrats back to Texas.

Thompson knows full well that this is not the days of Jim Crow. She does vote. She’s a longtime elected official, for cripes sake. The hyperbole is why Democrats lose people on this subject.

As it turns out, Senator Manchin headed to Houston on Friday for a fundraiser with some wealthy donors that was held in River Oaks, one of the wealthiest residential areas in Texas. The host committee included some big Republican donors. I know. Apparently their involvement is mostly about the energy sector and Manchin’s chairmanship of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, the most powerful position for the oil and gas industry. He’s not up for reelection until 2024 so the timing of this is a little odd, especially for the involvement of GOP donors.

An invitation obtained by The Texas Tribune encouraged donors to contribute $5,800 to Manchin’s reelection campaign and $5,000 to his leadership PAC. Organizers anticipate more than 150 people to attend, according to a source familiar with the event. Many of the hosts are prolific donors to past GOP nominees, including former President Donald Trump, and to organizations like the Republican Party of Texas, the Republican National Committee, state parties, GOP candidates across the country and Republicans in U.S. Senate and House leadership. Hosts have also contributed to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan. When it comes to federal donations over the last 40 years, the Republican hosts gave an aggregate of $1.3 million to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s presidential super PAC. Additionally, they donated high six-figure totals to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. “We basically are just getting some people together to show our support,” said Darren Blanton, a Republican donor who planned to attend the event. He pushed back on the notion that this is a wholly Republican event.

I’ll chalk it up to the fact that major companies contribute to politicians in both parties. It’s good business sense. Manchin is from West Virginia, a big coal state, and is friendly to fossil fuels. I don’t normally believe in coincidences, especially in politics, but maybe the timing of the event was exactly that. I’m not seeing any write-ups in the local press about the evening or any headlines that Manchin comes out with support for the fleebaggers in Washington with whom he’s met, as I write this on Saturday morning.

