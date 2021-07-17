https://amgreatness.com/2021/07/16/the-problem-at-fox-news

Let’s be completely frank, Fox News is no longer what it used to be, not by a long shot.

It is not a conservative news outlet or an alternative to the lame, mainstream, fake news. There is one person primarily to blame for this state of affairs and he should be named and shamed away. This operative is not on our side in this “civil war.”

His name is Neil Cavuto.

With a falling viewership, except for the troika of true conservatives at night—Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham—Fox News might as well be abandoned. Its dopey, look-alike blathering blondes; has-been, inside-the-beltway politicos; and babbling, same-old-story libertarians, do not amount to a legitimate conservative media outlet. They are certainly not genuinely informed journalists.

Who is behind this miserable, failed strategy besides the owner’s rich kids who apparently have decided (post-Ailes and all the sexual inuendo and lawsuits) that the dumb and getting dumber Cavuto, who runs all programming and hates Trump, should be in charge? By the way, the plutocratic, overweight, pinstriped Cavuto has a net worth of over $23 million and an annual salary of $7 million from Fox Not bad for a person of mediocre skills and limited education.

Cavuto actually has quite a pedigree, on inspection. His mother worked for the globalist UN and his father was a car salesman. After attending college at an SJW Catholic Franciscan school, Cavuto was employed in the Jimmy Carter White House. Did you hear that? He isn’t even a RINO.

After a stint at CNBC, Cavuto spent 15 years making his name at liberal PBS—yes, the Public Broadcasting System—funded by the U.S. taxpayer, as New York bureau chief. Joining Fox in 1996, Cavuto became the bag man for the higher-ups, firing people, mostly conservatives, and maintaining those glorious Fox values. You have seen that “Bombshell” movie, well both of them.

Cavuto was the guy behind the quick and bloodless removal of Fox favorite Lou Dobbs—a stalwart for the cause for economic populism going way, way back. Cavuto intensely dislikes anti-globalists and all those in favor of America First. He has tried repeatedly to be rid of Judge Jeanine Pirro, while he boosts the Sunday morning show host, Trump-bashing, neoconservative and warmonger, Chris Wallace.

Besides his management job, Cavuto also runs three of his own shows, “Cavuto Live,” “Coast to Coast,” and “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” None of them do particularly well and are more about stroking his outsized, ego than about breaking news. He is surely not a conservative but follows the free trade, open borders, and corporatist point of view of his masters. His economic acumen is completely lacking, although someone at Fox did hire Larry Kudlow to bolster their brain power. For the record and for the sake of transparency, I have appeared on Cavuto’s and many other Fox shows.

In fact, Cavuto is not just a MAGA “skeptic” but a hard-core Trump hater. He makes this clear over and over again and this bias colors his thinking—what little there is. In February 2020, Trump dedicated 20 minutes of a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado to attacking Cavuto—just him.

Trump was on to something—like he usually is. He had Cavuto’s number and called it out. What is less well known, is that Cavuto had a hand in the dubious November 2020 Fox election night coverage and analysis. His boys, after conferring with mega-mogul Rupert Murdoch, called Arizona early against Trump (which looks worse and worse by the day) and set off a chain reaction of events in other states where the odd voting spikes occurred and brought Biden 81 million votes (if you believe that statistical impossibility) and this presidency.

Cavuto wanted Trump out, like his good friends at the corrupt Lincoln Project, and he went soft on Joe Biden—the pretend uniter.

What I am implying, to be perfectly clear, is that Fox and their man, Cavuto, were out to get Trump. In truth, Murdoch’s son, James, was a vociferous and open opponent of Trump, spending at least $20 million to defeat him in the last election. Must be fair and balanced! It is also a tell that Fox added former House Speaker Paul Ryan to their board of directors, and he is quoted as saying he wants to use the platform to “scold Trump.”

As a result, conservatives continue to dump the network in droves. Fox has seen its ratings plummet—to the worst in 20 years. Now at third place in cable behind MSNBC and CNN, Fox is at a loss. What to do?

Maybe they need a new strategy, and a good man or woman to run it. And it is not just a 7p.m. slot issue, either. People are massively tuning out of Fox and don’t watch much anymore until Tucker finally appears and the ratings triple and go well over 3 million nightly viewers. But they can’t have more Tucker and Trumpism, because Cavuto wouldn’t tolerate that. He has no stomach for the Tucker crowd even if it costs his network its ratings and profitability.

Maybe an all-Tucker, all-the-time plan would work better and be more in touch with the original Fox base. Newsmax and OANN are growing in strength every day while Fox is folding. If they stick with the present Cavuto scheme—boring Brett Baier, losing Martha MacCallum, and the gang of other kindred RINO, Mitch MConnell losers and robotic Randians—they will get what they truly deserve.

Trump in one of his final tweets took aim at his apparently former “favorite” TV network, Fox News. From his former @realDonaldTrump account he said, “@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!”

Pull the plug on Fox, except for the few Tuckeresque stars remaining, and get your news elsewhere.

