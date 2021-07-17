https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/17/the-white-house-is-looking-for-scapegoats-facebook-official-says-the-biden-administration-knew-what-they-were-doing/

As Twitchy reported earlier, a spokesperson for Facebook issued a statement after President Joe Biden accused platforms like Facebook of “killing people” by spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. Facebook didn’t take kindly to being blamed for killing people, noting that “more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook.”

And why would the White House throw Facebook under the bus? As Jen Psaki noted, the administration has been “flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” What more do they want, except even more control over social media.

NBS News’ Dylan Byers noted that in addition to its official statement, an anonymous Facebook official said the Biden-Harris administration was looking for scapegoats to blame for the administration missing its vaccination targets.

We’d agree that they knew what they were doing, but that implies Biden knew what he was doing when he accused Facebook of killing people. Was that in his prepared notes or did he go off-script again?

If that were the case, all of the reporting on four years of the Trump administration would vanish.

Sounds fair.

