As Twitchy reported earlier, a spokesperson for Facebook issued a statement after President Joe Biden accused platforms like Facebook of “killing people” by spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. Facebook didn’t take kindly to being blamed for killing people, noting that “more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook.”

And why would the White House throw Facebook under the bus? As Jen Psaki noted, the administration has been “flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” What more do they want, except even more control over social media.

NBS News’ Dylan Byers noted that in addition to its official statement, an anonymous Facebook official said the Biden-Harris administration was looking for scapegoats to blame for the administration missing its vaccination targets.

NEW: FACEBOOK officiall adds this statement (next tweet) accusing White House of using Facebook as a scapegoat for missing its vaccine goals. Official requested anonymity, but I think it’s worth putting here as it may be indicative of how Facebook leadership sees this issue > — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 16, 2021

FACEBOOK official: “In private exchanges the Surgeon General has praised our work, including our efforts to inform people about COVID-19. They knew what they were doing. The White House is looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.” — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 16, 2021

We’d agree that they knew what they were doing, but that implies Biden knew what he was doing when he accused Facebook of killing people. Was that in his prepared notes or did he go off-script again?

YES keep it going. pic.twitter.com/FXNsIbCTzS — el Jefe (@elJefeJL) July 17, 2021

Please just let them keep eating their own. It’s glorious to watch. — Resort Workers (@ResortWorkers) July 16, 2021

Go easy on the senile old man, he can barely remember how to tie his shoes — Ben Bulben (@ben_bulben) July 17, 2021

If this “official” is not named, on the record and really official why are we being bothered? — jtmoser (@jthumanrisk) July 17, 2021

If that were the case, all of the reporting on four years of the Trump administration would vanish.

Is there any interest in asking why huge numbers of Americans don’t trust Biden, the US Government, corporate media or health experts when deciding what is best for their health? Do those institutions bear any blame for those failures or is it, as usual, all someone else’s fault? https://t.co/oDMt9poUeW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 16, 2021

It’s the people’s fault, obviously — Garrett Sutherland (@garrettsuth20) July 17, 2021

We are all dumb selfish uneducated racist conspiracy theorists, that’s the answer they’re sticking to because it’s easier than actually grappling with the unpleasant realities that have gotten us here — Bella (@bella_winter_1) July 16, 2021

It’s our fault for deviating from the one true path. I wish they would not merely censor us, we really need to be re-educated. I’m confident Biden and his freedom-loving team will realize this and open some re-education centers. Privately run, of course. — Lastdance (@Lastdance_LL) July 16, 2021

The Free World doesn’t trust Biden pic.twitter.com/IHIfA8SeSk — Assyrian Voices Uncensored (@AssyrianVoices) July 16, 2021

Biden lies. Facebook lies. Everyone knows this. — Tom Canaday (@Tom_in_SFCA) July 17, 2021

Don’t be fooled by the Biden-Facebook bitch fight. All the parties are guilty: Biden, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Corporate Media. They are the all powerful who decide what we have a right to know and how we should live our lives. — Jim Weaver (@jimaweaver) July 16, 2021

Finally someone stands up to Joe Biden’s lies, I never imagined it would be election robbers Facebook. The Biden administration is trying to censor Americans and FB is fighting back…….. What a shit show. — Gunner 🇺🇸 (@Gunner17274417) July 16, 2021

Facebook and Biden admin are both terrible. Break up Facebook, and break up our government to be 10% of their current size. — JesusWarRoom (@JesusWarRoom) July 17, 2021

Sounds fair.

