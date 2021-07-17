https://noqreport.com/2021/07/17/third-venue-cancels-america-first-rally-with-marjorie-taylor-greene-and-matt-gaetz-but/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter have pressured a third Southern California city to cancel the America First Rally scheduled for July 17th at 6pm. The latest cancellation in Anaheim strikes a major blow as it wasn’t revealed until hours before the event was supposed to happen.

Despite the cancellations, the show is apparently still going to happen. Both Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are saying that the event will move forward somewhere else. At press time, a new venue had not been announced. Attempts to register for the event revealed the sign-up form was paused.

“OMG the venue for today’s #AmericaFirst rally w myself and @mtgreenee is going to be even better than we imagined. The cancellations show how afraid the Left is of our message. But they can’t cancel our movement! Signup at http://AmericaFirstRallyTour.com. This is HAPPENING in SoCal!”

OMG the venue for today’s #AmericaFirst rally w myself and @mtgreenee is going to be even better than we imagined. The cancellations show how afraid the Left is of our message. But they can’t cancel our movement! Signup at https://t.co/i6hvga79kU This is HAPPENING in SoCal! — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 17, 2021

“The @City_of_Anaheim does not believe freedom represents their values, but America Last communists cancel culture does. Me and @mattgaetz are still having a rally to show all Americans how to stand up against tyrants and bullies using our great First Amendment!”

The @City_of_Anaheim does not believe freedom represents their values, but America Last communists cancel culture does. Me and @mattgaetz are still having a rally to show all Americans how to stand up against tyrants and bullies using our great First Amendment! https://t.co/bMOTRUueqO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 17, 2021

The narrative coming from Anaheim, Riverside, and Laguna Hills has been that the two members of Congress do not represent the “values” of the cities. But reality is this: They were all pressured to cancel the events due to threats of violence by Antifa and Black Lives Matter. The two firebrands are favored targets by the domestic terrorist groups. They attempt to intimidate and disrupt any event that promotes patriotism or fails to embrace the Neo-Marxism espoused by the two radical leftist groups.

Below, I will share my perspectives on why this is an existential threat to the freedoms we enjoy as a nation, but first, here are the details of the cancelations provided by our news partners at The Epoch Times:

Southern California ‘America First’ Rally Cancelled for Third Time

ANAHEIM, Calif.—An Anaheim venue canceled an “America First” rally scheduled for July 17 that would have featured speeches by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and Matt Gaetz (R-Florida).

“A planned America First rally at a private venue in our city is cancelled. The city of Anaheim shared public safety concerns with the operator, and those concerns are shared by the operator,” Anaheim officials said in a statement Saturday morning.

The event had already been canceled at two previous venues, in Laguna Hills and Riverside. It was scheduled to take place at the Anaheim Event Center at 2232 S. Harbor Blvd.

The rally was initially planned for the Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills, but canceled there because “we just want to stay clear of that,” general manager Javad Mirtavoosi told The Orange County Register last week.

It was then shifted to the Riverside Convention Center, but officials with the Raincross Hospitality Corp., which manages and operates the city-owned center under contract with the city, told city officials the night of July 16 that the event would not take place.

“I recognize this was a divisive issue in our community, and I am glad it has been resolved,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “I commend Raincross Hospitality Corp. for this decision.”

Gaetz suggested July 17 that he and Greene might file a lawsuit over the Riverside cancellation.

The two Republicans are both strong supporters of former President Donald Trump and have been lightning rods for criticism from the political left.

“Radical communists have spent the last week trying to cancel our America First Rally w/@mattgaetz. Violent threats from BLM/Antifa were used again today to bully another venue. We won’t back down. Our rally is happening tomorrow night in California,” Greene tweeted July 16.

The tweet was accompanied by a short video in which Green said, “The radical left and the woke mob is trying to cancel our rally but we’re not gonna let it happen, so here’s the message for you, communists Democrats: We are going stand up and we will have our America First rally tomorrow. You can’t cancel us, you can’t stop us. We’re going to save America.”

An Existential Threat

The fact that these events were cancelled due to threats from the far left is bad enough, but the real threat to our freedoms comes from inaction by patriots. We generally do not make threats of violence despite what the Biden regime claims constantly. Unfortunately, the rhetoric about the January 6 Capitol breach and other actions overshadows the truth about Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

We are painted as domestic terrorists while the actual domestic terrorists are still the beloved darlings of the radical left and their proxies in both mainstream media and Big Tech. It’s a combination of projection and gaslighting, which makes for a nasty cocktail of lies.

It is imperative that all three cities and the venues that cancelled this event are made to know how we feel. Under no circumstances should we threaten violence; we must not lower ourselves to the scum level of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. But we must protest. We must make phone calls, write emails, and appear in person at city halls and in front of the venues that were pressured.

The message that’s currently being sent is that if someone allows people like Greene or Gaetz to speak, Antifa and Black Lives Matter will attack. If they choose to cancel the events, America First patriots will do nothing but complain on social media. This is unacceptable. We must start flexing our muscles, not in a violent way but with massive protests, long-term boycotts, and a constant drumbeat of displeasure towards those who would subvert our rights for the sake of staving off left-wing violence.

If we sit back and let them bully us and those who will service us, we cannot have a realistic expectation of freedom. Oppression does not just come from government, and if we’re silent these incidents will multiply.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

