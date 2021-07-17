https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/three-fugitive-texas-democrats-test-positive-for-wuhan/

Posted by Kane on July 17, 2021 3:42 pm

All three were double vaccinated.

Hope they serve Miller Lite in the Covid quarantine ward.

They met with Schumer and Kamala Harris…

Texas Dems give Delta Variant a new meaning

