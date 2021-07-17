https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/three-fugitive-texas-democrats-test-positive-for-wuhan/
Just in: 3 Texas House Democrats in D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, @TexasHDC announces. All 3 are fully vaccinated. #txlege pic.twitter.com/WGYkyqQqjH
— Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) July 17, 2021
All three were double vaccinated.
Hope they serve Miller Lite in the Covid quarantine ward.
They met with Schumer and Kamala Harris…
So no MSDNC Town Hall on Monday?
The pandemic of the *unvaccinated* lasted about one day. Read More⬇️ https://t.co/iKKWTqHVcp
— Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) July 17, 2021
Three Texas Democrats tested positive for COVID-19 after this week’s walkout. The House Democratic Caucus did not release their names.
— USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) July 17, 2021
Texas Dems give Delta Variant a new meaning