https://noqreport.com/2021/07/17/three-fully-vaccinated-texas-democrats-who-fled-to-dc-test-positive-for-covid-19/

It’s never funny when anyone gets sick. Thankfully, the three Texas Democrat lawmakers who fled their state to subvert election integrity only contracted Covid-19, so their chances of recovery are extremely high.

It raises the question of how they got sick since all three have received both doses of the Covid injections. Aren’t they supposed to be protected, for the most part, from contracting the disease. If one had become a “breakthrough case” it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But having three members catch Covid-19 despite being “vaccinated” really puts a damper to their whole field trip.

Jasper Scherer from the Houston Chronical broke the news on Twitter:

Just in: 3 Texas House Democrats in D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, @TexasHDC announces. All 3 are fully vaccinated. #txlege pic.twitter.com/WGYkyqQqjH — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) July 17, 2021

The release reads:

(Washington D.C.) – Friday night, a Member of the Texas House Democratic Caucus tested positive for COVID. The Member, who is fully vaccinated, immediately informed the caucus. Caucs Members and staff took a rapid test, all of which were negative. The caucus also consulted CDC guidance, which says that fully vaccinated people who had been exposed to someone who tested positive do not need to take any additional precautions unless they are showing symptoms.

Saturday morning, two additional Members, each of whom are also fully vaccinated, tested positive on a rapid test.

House Caucus Chairman Chris Turner issued the following statement:

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.

“The HDC will, and ask others to, respect the privacy of Members and their personal health. The caucus will provide updates as warranted.”

Twitter users we quick to point out that pictures posted by the group showed them not wearing face masks on multiple occasions, including on an airplane where both CDC guidance and FAA mandates require them. At least they’re required for the lower folks. Lawmakers are apparently exempt.

Three of the self-imposed Texas Democrat fugitives have contracted COVID-19. Looks like they now will all need to be in quarantine. Hope that virtue signaling was worth it, guys! As usual – massive fail! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 17, 2021

This would be called a super spreader event if it was Republicans who got COVID after not wearing masks on a plane. Science for thee, not for me. pic.twitter.com/Vh3qsNlFSt — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 17, 2021

Saw a photo of a lot of them on a plane and none were wearing masks. Had me worried about how many people they might infect. I don’t know why they were so careless, with all these new variants. Should just follow the science. https://t.co/4cqWQeZLwY — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) July 17, 2021

They will downplay the narrative about “vaccine” efficacy just as they downplay it every time people in the public eye test positive despite having had both jabs. Few are brave enough to ask questions for fear of the Big Tech banhammer.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

