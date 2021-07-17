https://thelibertydaily.com/three-fully-vaccinated-texas-democrats-who-fled-to-dc-test-positive-for-covid-19/

It’s never funny when anyone gets sick. Thankfully, the three Texas Democrat lawmakers who fled their state to subvert election integrity only contracted Covid-19, so their chances of recovery are extremely high.

It raises the question of how they got sick since all three have received both doses of the Covid injections. Aren’t they supposed to be protected, for the most part, from contracting the disease. If one had become a “breakthrough case” it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But having three members catch Covid-19 despite being “vaccinated” really puts a damper to their whole field trip.

Jasper Scherer from the Houston Chronical broke the news on Twitter:

Just in: 3 Texas House Democrats in D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, @TexasHDC announces. All 3 are fully vaccinated. #txlege pic.twitter.com/WGYkyqQqjH — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) July 17, 2021

The release reads:

(Washington D.C.) – Friday night, a Member of the Texas House Democratic Caucus tested positive for COVID. The Member, who is fully vaccinated, immediately informed the caucus. Caucs Members and staff took a rapid test, all of which were negative. The caucus also consulted CDC guidance, which says that fully vaccinated people who had been exposed to someone who tested positive do not need to take any additional precautions unless they are showing symptoms. Saturday morning, two additional Members, each of whom are also fully vaccinated, tested positive on a rapid test. House Caucus Chairman Chris Turner issued the following statement: “The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work. “The HDC will, and ask others to, respect the privacy of Members and their personal health. The caucus will provide updates as warranted.”

Twitter users we quick to point out that pictures posted by the group showed them not wearing face masks on multiple occasions, including on an airplane where both CDC guidance and FAA mandates require them. At least they’re required for the lower folks. Lawmakers are apparently exempt.

Three of the self-imposed Texas Democrat fugitives have contracted COVID-19. Looks like they now will all need to be in quarantine. Hope that virtue signaling was worth it, guys! As usual – massive fail! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 17, 2021

This would be called a super spreader event if it was Republicans who got COVID after not wearing masks on a plane. Science for thee, not for me. pic.twitter.com/Vh3qsNlFSt — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 17, 2021

Saw a photo of a lot of them on a plane and none were wearing masks. Had me worried about how many people they might infect. I don’t know why they were so careless, with all these new variants. Should just follow the science. https://t.co/4cqWQeZLwY — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) July 17, 2021

They will downplay the narrative about “vaccine” efficacy just as they downplay it every time people in the public eye test positive despite having had both jabs. Few are brave enough to ask questions for fear of the Big Tech banhammer.

