July 17, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – “Titane”, a serial-killer movie by French director Julia Ducournau won the Palme d’Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival’s jury chairman spike Lee told the ceremony before it was supposed to be revealed.

The world’s biggest film festival returned to the French Riviera after a 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic in one of the more unpredictable contests in years.

(Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

