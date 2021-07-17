https://www.outkick.com/tom-brady-super-bowl-mcl-surgery/

TB doesn’t need an MCL to win the Super Bowl. That’s for mortal quarterbacks.

The 43-year-old anomaly that is Tom Brady had minor knee surgery shortly after his Super Bowl LV victory in February. While many, even the quarterback himself, considered the operation to be more of a clean up, reports released Thursday indicate that Brady’s procedure actually repaired a torn MCL. Not partially, but a fully torn MCL.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, “Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win.”

Additional reports suggest that the MCL has been torn since his final season with New England in 2019.

He pushed past the debilitating injury to lead a Pro Bowl campaign in 2020, proving once again that Tom Brady has tamed Father Time. He’s now keeping his body in shape to run it back at the age of 44 this upcoming season.

In his 20th year in the NFL, Brady recorded 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during the regular season, en route to a championship finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 31-9, demonstrating once again that old school is still better than new school. Despite the MCL injury, Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns and completed 21-of-29 passing that earned him Super Bowl MVP honors.

The G.O.A.T.’s mental toughness and rigid preparation have helped him push his body past benchmarks that would send other aging QBs to the ICU. With plenty left in the tank.

