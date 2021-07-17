https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/total-5-texas-democrats-tested-positive-covid-after-fleeing-state-dc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In addition to the three Texas Democrats who tested positive for COVID-19 following their trip to Washington, D.C., two more had positive tests on Sunday.

A total of five Texas Democrats who fled their state for D.C. in order to prevent a vote on an election integrity bill have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Hill. The legislators had received backlash for taking a photograph of themselves on a private plane without wearing masks, but they said that because they were all vaccinated, they did not have to wear masks.

“In light of some positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend, the House Democratic Caucus has decided to go beyond CDC guidance and provide daily rapid tests for all Members and staff in Washington D.C. for this week,” the Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement. “As part of this precautionary testing, today two additional members who were fully vaccinated tested positive.”

