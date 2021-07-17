https://noqreport.com/2021/07/17/trump-calls-for-general-milley-to-be-court-martialed-after-reports-in-book-say-he-believed-trump-wanted-coup/

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, at podium, speaks during a ceremony marking full operation of the NATO’s Joint Force Command aboard the USS Kearsarge at Naval Station Norfolk, Thursday , July 15, 2021, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Donald Trump is fuming after reports of a new book that says current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley believed Trump wanted to stage a coup to stay in power.

Two Washington Post journalists, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, in their book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” alleged that Miley believed Trump would attempt to remain in power after the election via a coup.

Trump sent a message to his supporters via his Save America Pac in which he called for Miley to be court martialed.

“Despite the fact that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen, and while numerous people, including the outside public, were saying we should bring in the Military, I never even gave it a thought. The writings within these third-rate books are Fake News, and ‘General’ Milley (who [former Defense Secretary James] Mattis wanted to send to Europe […]