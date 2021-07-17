https://conservativebrief.com/milley-court-martialed-45529/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Donald Trump is fuming after reports of a new book that says current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley believed Trump wanted to stage a coup to stay in power.

Two Washington Post journalists, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, in their book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” alleged that Miley believed Trump would attempt to remain in power after the election via a coup.

Trump sent a message to his supporters via his Save America Pac in which he called for Miley to be court martialed.

“Despite the fact that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen, and while numerous people, including the outside public, were saying we should bring in the Military, I never even gave it a thought. The writings within these third-rate books are Fake News, and ‘General’ Milley (who [former Defense Secretary James] Mattis wanted to send to Europe in order to get rid of him), if he said what was reported, perhaps should be impeached, or court-martialed and tried,” he said in the email.

“So, there was no talk of a coup, there was no coup, it all never happened, and it’s just a waste of words by fake writers and a General who didn’t have a clue,” he said.

Of course, generals, like any member of the military, cannot be impeached. Impeachment is limited to those who are president, vice president and civil officers.

And while a general can be court martialed it is exceedingly rare. The book alleges that Gen. Milley was preparing for a showdown with the president, CNN reported.

The book recounts how for the first time in modern US history the nation’s top military officer, whose role is to advise the president, was preparing for a showdown with the commander in chief because he feared a coup attempt after Trump lost the November election.

The authors explain Milley’s growing concerns that personnel moves that put Trump acolytes in positions of power at the Pentagon after the November 2020 election, including the firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the resignation of Attorney General William Barr, were the sign of something sinister to come.

“They may try, but they’re not going to f**king succeed,” he allegedly said to his deputies, the authors said. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

“Milley told his staff that he believed Trump was stoking unrest, possibly in hopes of an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act and call out the military,” the authors said.

The general viewed Trump as “the classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose,” the authors said.

“This is a Reichstag moment,” he told his aides, according to the authors. “The gospel of the Führer.”

This comes after news that Gen. Milley was the lone voice of opposition to President Trump’s efforts to stop Antifa.

Aides to former President Donald J. Trump reportedly drafted a proclamation invoking the Insurrection Act amid the riots last summer. The move would have seen the deployment of active-duty troops to put down the riots that erupted in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Two senior Trump administration officials confirmed that the aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, as members of the administration engaged in heated debate on how to respond with the violence, the New York Times reported on Saturday. Trump, who was reportedly “enraged” by the Antifa-led demonstrations, instructed then-Attorney General Bill Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley that he wanted to deploy troops on the streets of Washington D.C.

Milley, who remains the top U.S. general, reportedly pushed back on Trump’s argument that the military should intervene in stopping the riots. According to excerpts from a new book from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, Milley was a “lone voice of opposition to those demands,” per CNN.

The book, which purports to tell the “Inside Story of How Trump Lost” the election reveals details, some of which have been verified by former Trump officials who spoke to news publishers, that Trump’s rhetoric against the rioters became increasingly violent as nightly demonstrations erupted in Seattle, Portland, and other major cities across the country led by Antifa and members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The so-called “mostly peaceful protests” became a nightly spectacle on social media as scenes of violent, black-clad leftists set fire to police departments, lobbed incendiary devices at local and federal law enforcement, and vandalized small businesses. The cities of Kenosha and Minneapolis saw multiple city blocks torched during the riots that lasted throughout the summer.

