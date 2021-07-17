https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/563540-trump-decries-the-open-championship-not-being-played-at-his

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpPence refused to leave Capitol during riot: book Officials arrest ‘Roman gladiator’ who stormed Capitol while filming it for his mom Overnight Defense: Milley reportedly warned Trump against Iran strikes | Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer killed in Afghanistan | 70 percent of active-duty military at least partially vaccinated MORE released a statement on Saturday saying The Open Championship should have been played at his golf course in Scotland.

“I have spent some time watching The Open Championship (formerly known as The British Open), and it is terrific! But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site and course of all for The Open is Turnberry, in Scotland,” Trump said on Saturday.

“It is truly a magical place, the players want to be there, and at some point in time the players will be there. But this course was not chosen for The Open because they consider a wonderful person, and many-time Club Champion, named Donald J. Trump, to be too controversial — this is, of course, a false reputation caused mainly by the Fake News Media,” he added.

The 2021 Open Championship began on July 14 and is being played at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.

Many businesses disassociated themselves from Trump after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, with social media companies taking down his profiles and businesses dropping their partnerships with the Trump Organization.

“It is a shame that the phenomenal Turnberry Golf links, the best in the World, sits empty during Open Championships, while far lesser courses are on display. Oh well, life proceeds forward! Someday The Open will be back at Turnberry,” Trump said.

