Former President Donald Trump is a Sunday statement slammed President Joe Biden over the slowdown of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Biden administration fell short of its goal to get 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4, with just 67% having received one shot and over 150 million fully vaccinated at the time. Biden said his administration would launch a “door-to-door” campaign to encourage vaccinations.

Trump criticized Biden’s efforts, saying that Americans do not trust his administration, the results of the 2020 election, or “the Fake News.”

The statement from Trump’s Save America PAC reads, “Joe Biden kept talking about how good of a job he’s doing on the distribution of the Vaccine that was developed by Operation Warp Speed or, quite simply, the Trump Administration. He’s not doing well at all. He’s way behind schedule, and people are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don’t trust his Administration, they don’t trust the Election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which is refusing to tell the Truth.”

