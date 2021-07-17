https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/17/unmasked-texas-democrat-takes-being-dunked-on-as-vocal-support-for-a-national-masking-requirement/

All of the Texas House Democrats are shameless, and their stunt to deprive House Republicans of a quorum has resulted in no results and a lot of embarrassing tweets, like photos of their bra and panties drying over a shower rod in the hotel to Rep. Gene Wu’s breakfast leftovers chewed into the shape of a smiley face to troll Fox News after they covered his photo of a salad in a styrofoam container, his “first meal as a fugitive.”

Wu really has emerged as a national figure over his horrible tweets; he doubled down after attacking the appearance of a Republican colleague with autism, and now that three of the fugitives have tested positive for COVID-19, he’s responding by taking criticism as “vocal support” for “a national masking requirement” — which is funny, seeing as none of them were wearing masks on the private jet that brought them to D.C.

COVID19 DELTA variant is spreading fast. We are prepared for masking and distancing mandates and guidelines. I hope you are too. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

I assume that everyone “whistling past the graveyard” and laughing about Democratic members testing positive have already been fully vaccinated and have no complaints about mandatory masking provisions again. Otherwise, it seems kinda like begging Karma to visit. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

The ratio on those tweets was pretty epic; 561 comments on the second one versus 10 retweets. And almost every comment was a photo of the Democrats on that private jet with no masks.

Thank you for all the comments concerning masking. I’ll forward your request to Congress and the White House to ask that we reinstitute a national masking requirement. I appreciate and welcome the vocal support for such a mandate. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

This guy just never gives up.

Wait there’s not one for air travel already? pic.twitter.com/jC25Xo1b4g — Tripp (@cbomar_3) July 17, 2021

That picture has been tweeted to him more times than we can count.

So you and the ruling class can fly maskless but us peasants need a national mask mandate. You welcome support for a rule you didn’t even follow. The audacity. — brit (@pashedmotatos) July 17, 2021

Or, rather than be snarkily indifferent, you could’ve just followed federal guidelines while crammed into a sealed superspreading tube with your democracy-denying scofflaws and a case of Miller Lite. — Razor (@hale_razor) July 17, 2021

You support mask mandates, but you didn’t follow the current mask mandate for flights. You support ending the filibuster, but you are conducting an illegal filibuster. You support “voting rights”, but you are currently preventing a democratically elected body from voting. — Dylan McCloskey (@camels101) July 17, 2021

This is going really well for you Gene! Keep it up! — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 17, 2021

“Reinistitute” There has never been a national masking requirement. Just follow the rules that already exist for air travel, hypocrite, Gene Wu. — Terry Miller (@mrmiller1972) July 17, 2021

There was never one. And the federal government does not have the authority to it, even state and local governments have to thread a needle when issuing one. — PAUL OLOTU (@Paul4better) July 17, 2021

How does one reinstitute something that never was? — JGH (@Hubb57) July 17, 2021

What’s for lunch, Gene? — Gene Wu’s Salad (@CommunistTakes) July 17, 2021

Take the L — P Tee Dubya (@Ptwarg) July 17, 2021

This guy just can’t catch a fish. — Kyochi Myogo (@Kyochi_Myogo) July 17, 2021

Gene, guy, you already secured the #1 spot on ✍️ The List ✍️. How about letting others get a shot at next week’s honors? — Timmy Marrinan (@TDMarrinan) July 17, 2021

Dude just stop tweeting — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 17, 2021

Take. The. L. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) July 17, 2021

Ratio, but you’re doing great! — Chad Guy Le Clos (@Chadguysleclos) July 17, 2021

keep tweeting through it, you’re definitely not looking like a total loser at all — Jozy Mane (@JackBoxJoe) July 17, 2021

Grandma killer — Shaner (@shaner5000) July 17, 2021

Don’t you have autistic coworkers to attack and salad pictures to post — Luke (@SULLANQT) July 17, 2021

Gene: you are so bad at this — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) July 17, 2021

King of ratios

That typically means something — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) July 17, 2021

You’re literally too stupid to function. Just take the obvious L for once in your pathetic career. — Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) July 17, 2021

That’s nice. You’re a disease vector and a fascist at the same time. — Support Your Local Dragon (@Andiiterrapin) July 17, 2021

Gene…I know what you can do…blow me — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) July 17, 2021

Little POS won’t go away. — Hoss 🇺🇸🦮 (@LivingFreeorDie) July 17, 2021

You never heard of quitting while you are ahead, I see. — Sheila Ward-Bilty (@BiltySheila) July 17, 2021

Kiss my arse. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) July 17, 2021

Any food pics today, Gene? pic.twitter.com/DorTq8YEKy — Khalid al Walid (@_azmi) July 17, 2021

Read the room bro — Billy&TheCloneasaurus (@rubock) July 17, 2021

He thinks his tweets are brilliant.

