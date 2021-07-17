http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/9wgf5veSc38/ar-AAMf1Lw

Updated at 6:30 p.m.: Revised to include comments from Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County’s public health director.

A Dallas resident has been diagnosed with monkeypox, the first case of the virus ever reported in a human in Texas, officials said Friday. But they stressed that the risk posed to the general public was very low.

The patient flew to Dallas Love Field from Atlanta on July 9 after arriving in the country earlier that day on a flight from Lagos, Nigeria, officials said.

Heath officials said the patient, whose identity was not released, was in isolation at a Dallas hospital and was stable. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was working with its counterparts in Nigeria to determine how the patient contracted the virus.

According to Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County’s public health director, the patient went to the hospital Tuesday, four days after arriving in Dallas. Local health officials did preliminary tests, and the CDC confirmed the diagnosis of monkeypox on Thursday.

State, local and federal health officials, along with the airline, were working to identify people who may have had close contact with the passenger during the flights — but they expect the number of potential contacts to be low.

Those close contacts will be monitored for 21 days, receiving twice-daily calls from health officials checking on whether they have developed any symptoms.

Officials noted that because travelers are required to wear masks on flights and in airports to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the potential for the transmission of monkeypox was diminished.

“With everyone wearing masks … that really reduced any risk in those settings,” Huang said.

‘Not a reason for alarm’

Local officials said that the lone case of monkeypox posed little risk to the public at large.

“While rare, this case is not a reason for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said city officials had been in communication with county health officials about the case.

“We have confidence in the federal, state and local medical professionals who are working to ensure that this virus is contained and that the patient is treated with the utmost care,” Johnson said in a written statement.

Huang said that the monkeypox case, like the coronavirus pandemic, shows the importance of having the public health infrastructure available to identify diseases, perform contract tracing and monitor the spread of an illness.

He said that, as with the Ebola cases in Dallas several years ago, this case illustrates how easy it can be for an illness to travel around the world. In 2014, Thomas Eric Duncan flew from Liberia to Dallas after being exposed to Ebola. He later died from the disease; two nurses contracted Ebola but recovered, and the disease did not spread any further locally.

“We’re certainly just a plane ride away from any other global infectious disease,” Huang said. “That’s the reality of our modern times.”

But Huang said residents should be more concerned about COVID-19 than the single case of monkeypox — especially as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks, fueled in part by the more-contagious delta variant spreading among a population where many people remain unvaccinated.

“These people who are not vaccinated are at great risk” of contracting a serious case of COVID-19, he said, “but it is preventable.” He urged people who are eligible to get immunized as soon as possible.

Spread, symptoms

The monkeypox virus is in a family of viruses that includes smallpox and cowpox, but it is not as deadly as smallpox.

The virus is thought to spread between humans mainly via large respiratory droplets expelled by someone with symptoms of the disease, though it also can be transmitted by direct contact with bodily fluids or lesion material. People who do not have symptoms cannot spread the virus.

The virus usually has an incubation period of one to two weeks. The first signs of the disease are flulike symptoms — fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes.

Within days, patients develop a rash that generally begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Up to 10% of cases of human monkeypox in Africa are fatal, but health officials said the local case is a less-deadly strain thought to be fatal about 1% of the time. The disease may pose a higher risk to people who are immunocompromised.

The CDC says that there is no safe, proven treatment for monkeypox, but that smallpox vaccine, antivirals and vaccinia immune globulin — a product made from the blood of people immunized against smallpox — may be used to control an outbreak.

Virus’ history

Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 among monkeys kept for laboratory research in Denmark.

The first human case was reported in Congo, and most subsequent human cases have occurred in central and western Africa. The majority of cases have been recorded in Congo, where more than 1,000 cases are reported each year. In Nigeria, a flareup of monkeypox began in 2017.

Health experts believe rodents play a major role in transmission of the disease. Monkeypox can spread from animals to humans through bites or scratches, or during the consumption of wild game.

In 2003, an outbreak in the United States was caused when the virus spread to pet prairie dogs from rodents imported from Africa. Forty-seven human cases were recorded across six states — Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. None of the patients died.

The disease has been reported in humans only a handful of other times outside of Africa, including in Israel, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Those cases involved travelers returning from Nigeria, according to the CDC.

Staff writer Praveena Somasundaram contributed to this report.

