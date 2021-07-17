https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-secures-125-million-pfizer-booster-vaccines-through-2024/

Posted by Kane on July 17, 2021 8:26 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Trudeau has lined up years of Covid vaccine booster shots for Canadians

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...