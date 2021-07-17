Trudeau has lined up years of Covid vaccine booster shots for Canadians

WATCH — Canada has secured 35 million booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for next year and another 30 mil in the year after.

PM Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer “includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 in 2024”. 💉🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/GT2oFlAfbn

