https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/17/vagina-museum-suggests-eliminating-the-words-women-and-girls-from-your-language/

The Vagina Museum is a real thing, established in London in 2019 to “educate visitors about vulvas and vaginas while challenging the prevailing stigma surrounding them.” We didn’t know there was such a stigma against vaginas, but there is about gendered language. This week, the Vagina Museum offered a thread about eliminating gendered language from your vocabulary. Instead of saying fireman, say firefighter. Easy, right? And instead of saying “women and girls,” say “people who menstruate” or “people who have periods.”

“Birthing person.”

So in order to be trans-inclusive, you’re actually supposed to stop using the word “women” — otherwise, you’re a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...