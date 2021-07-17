https://noqreport.com/2021/07/17/video-oregon-wildfire-creates-fire-clouds-above-the-blaze/

Screenshot 2021-07-17 171440 Smoke and heat generated by a huge wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating massive “fire clouds” over the blaze.

The “fire clouds” are “dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles (10 kilometers) in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away,” the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday. Photo of the Day: Multiple days with 30,000+ foot pyrocumulus clouds during extreme fire behavior on the #BootlegFire in southern Oregon. ‘Collapse’ can cause dangerous outflow winds, embers over firefighters. #SafetyFirst #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/fMAZWex3Ch — Bootleg Fire Information (@BootlegFireInfo) July 16, 2021 Authorities have placed the clouds at the top of the list of the intense fire behavior they are witnessing regarding the Bootleg Fire, the biggest wildfire burning in the United States. “The inferno grew Friday to about 75 square miles (194 square kilometers) larger than the size of New York City and was raging through a part of the U.S. West that is enduring a historic drought,” according to the AP.

Pyrocumulus clouds, also known as “fire clouds,” resemble giant, dirty-colored thunderheads sitting on top of a column of smoke coming from a wildfire.

Officials believe the Bootleg Fire may […]