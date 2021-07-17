http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jL5xaEPGX4g/

Police in Minnesota released bodycam video of the traffic stop involving state Rep. John Thompson (D), raising questions pertaining to his claim he was stopped for “driving while black.”

The St. Paul Police Department released the video Tuesday showing the moment an officer approached Thompson’s vehicle on July 4, according to Fox News.

“Why in such a hurry?” the policeman asked Thompson, who replied, “I don’t think I took off like a bat out of hell. I just drove off.”

Once the officer asked him for proof of insurance, Thompson said it was on his phone and added he is a state representative.

“With a Wisconsin license?” the officer questioned.

“Yeah, with a Wisconsin license,” Thompson stated.

“You’re suspended in Minnesota,” the policeman told Thompson a few minutes later, to which he replied, “No.”

Thompson’s license was reportedly suspended in 2019 when he failed to pay child support in Ramsey County, according to the Fox article.

When Thompson asked why he was pulled over, the policeman explained it was because he had “no front plate and the way you took off from the light back there.”

“You profiled me because you looked me dead in the face and I got a ticket for driving while black,” Thompson claimed. “You pulled me over because you saw a black face in this car, brother, and there’s no way in hell I’m taking off with you behind me.”

He then told the officer, “What you’re doing is wrong to black men and you need to stop that… what I’m saying is you stop racially profiling black men in their cars, sir.”

Concerns regarding his license grew when the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association asked the Wisconsin attorney general to investigate Thompson for repeatedly acquiring a Wisconsin license while he lived in Minnesota, claiming he “defrauded Wisconsin,” the Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on July 9, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said, “This stop, made at about 1:20 in the morning, had absolutely nothing to do with the driver’s race”:

On Sunday, July 4, one of our sergeants working a traffic safety detail stopped a state representative for driving… Posted by Todd Axtell on Friday, July 9, 2021

“The driver, an elected official who does not dispute driving without a front license plate, owes our sergeant an apology,” he concluded.

