Larry Sanger/IMAGE: LockdownTV from Unherd.com Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger said the contents on the world’s largest online encyclopedia amount to “propaganda” because the articles push a “reliably establishment point of view on pretty much everything,” Unherd reported .

In an interview with Freddie Sayers on LockdownTV, Sanger commented on Wikipedia’s left-wing bias on every topic from COVID-19, politics, and journalism to Eastern medicine and Christianity.

Sanger said Wikipedia’s prejudice comes in part from the fact that it has “banned” all entries from The Daily Mail and banned Fox News as a source for social, political, and economic issues.

The ban on centrist mainstream outlets like Fox News and The Daily Mail “means that if a controversy does not appear in the mainstream centre-Left media, then it’s not going to appear on Wikipedia.”

Sanger said that Wikipedia, like Facebook , YouTube , and Twitter , has uncritically adopted far-left institutional viewpoints regarding COVID-19.

“If you look at the articles that Wikipedia has, you can just see how they are simply mouthing the view of the World Economic Council or World Economic Forum, and the World Health Organisation, the CDC and various other establishment mouthpieces like Fauci,” he said.He called the censorship surrounding COVID-19 “a global […]